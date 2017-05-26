Hillsborough, Co. Down, N. Ireland

May 14, 2017

The sad thing about these recent “dragging up the past” stories in the mainstream media about Corbyn’s association with Gerry Adams, etc is the fact that the British government itself has been supporting terrorism across the globe for decades – whether it be Britain’s use of chemical weapons against the Bolsheviks in 1919, or Britain’s policy of food confiscation in Bengal in 1943 which led to three million Bengalese starving to death, or Britain’s arms sales to Indonesia in the 1990s which aided Indonesia’s extermination of a third of the people of East Timor, or Britain’s constant supply of weapons to Saudi Arabia which has helped to massacre thousands of Yemenis in the last few years. Corbyn’s crime is his disobedience to the traditional forms of terrorism, like state terrorism, which go largely unnoticed and unexpressed. If Corbyn is soft on terrorism (which he’s not), then better than being like the British establishment, which is hard on terrorism in the sense that it’s up to its f****** eyeballs in terrorism and has been for centuries.

Louis Shawcross