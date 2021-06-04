Email

May 22

Moraira

Dear Editor

I read Darren Redmond comments regarding British registered vehicles in May 21-27 edition letters to the editor with total dismay.

That the Spanish turn a ‘blind eye’ to fellow EU citizens’ minor infractions of the rules is well known which many UK citizens have taken full advantage of. Those days are over for the UK and it was the UK that ended it with Brexit not the Spanish. Important as UK residents are in Spain the tendency to overestimate this by some continues, most UK citizens in the EU are here by taking advantage of freedom of movement and I think they will find it difficult to move to other countries around the world who won’t be so obliging.

Alan Robinson