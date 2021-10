People aged 70 and over are being called to their local health centres for a flu jab and a booster shot against Covid-19.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló announced on Tuesday that 700,000 pensioners in this age bracket would be offered the two vaccinations at the same time.

