Els Poblets and Dénia go Dutch over stinky river

PAYING for a rock barrier to stop seaweed getting into the river Girona delta and causing a stink when it rots will be split 50-50 between Els Poblets and Dénia councils.

Both local governments have agreed they do not trust the water supply and rivers authority, the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) or the regional coastal agency – known colloquially as ‘Costas’ – to get on with the job.

