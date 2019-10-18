COMMUTERS’ honeymoon on the Xàtiva-Valencia rail link has proven to be short-lived: barely five months after getting back on track, the bus replacement service has taken over again.
Regular users of the line spent nine years catching buses – when they turned up – to cover the stretch between L’Alcúdia de Crespins and Moixent (La Costera), and their protests finally bore fruit when the connection was restored in May.
But already, the L’Alcúdia-Moixent section has been shut again.
Chaos on newly-restored L’Alcúdia-Moixent rail link
