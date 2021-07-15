Drug parcel gang busted

THE AUTHORITIES have wound up a drug trafficking operation by arresting a gang that allegedly shipped drugs in parcels through Alicante-Elche airport, and managed to distribute significant quantities of marijuana.

The gang’s logistics centre was located in Alicante city, explained a spokesman for the security forces about the joint operation by the National Police, Guardia Civil and tax office.

From there, the ringleaders coordinated both the drug production from a plantation in Elche (Alicante), and the processing and bagging unit located in Gandia (Valencia).

