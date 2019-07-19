Giant jellyfish off coast of Cornwall

A jellyfish the size of a person swam with divers off the coast of Cornwall, in imagery which has amazed social media users.

Bioligist Lizzie Daly and wildlife cinematographer Dan Abbott filmed the “giant” barrel jellyfish as part of Wild Ocean Week – an event celebrating the UK’s ocean wildlife.

“I turned around and noticed Dan was filming something and did a double take… It was enormous,” Ms Daly told PA.

“The length of me – I’m not very tall but that’s still 1.5m.”

Wild Ocean Week has seen the pair travel around Britain’s coastline whilst raising money for the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), with the ‘incredible’ jellyfish encounter coming at their final stop.

By Edd Dracott, PA