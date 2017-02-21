New site mooted for Nerja health centre

Junta says long-awaited project to be reactivated 'as soon as possible'

THE long and thorny saga of Nerja’s new health centre took a new twist when the regional government’s delegate in Málaga, José Luis Ruiz Espejo, recently visited the town. Until now, it has been assumed that the new facility would be built on a site on the east bank of the Chillar river near the town centre, but it appears another location is now under consideration.

In 2010, Nerja town hall ceded the riverside site to the Junta de Andalucía and spent €500,000 on preparing the land for construction. Since then, however, it has remained undeveloped and is presently being used as a large, informal parking area.