BANK customer associations estimate between 140,000 and 160,000 mortgage payers in Alicante province will be able to claim back amounts overcharged by banks due to the so-called ‘confusing floor clauses’.
As published inCBNews last week, the European Court ruled that all monies overpaid due to floor clauses must be returned to customers.
High hopes for Costa ‘floor clause’ victims
BANK customer associations estimate between 140,000 and 160,000 mortgage payers in Alicante province will be able to claim back amounts overcharged by banks due to the so-called ‘confusing floor clauses’.