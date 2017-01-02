Beniarbeig burglar busted

A resident of Beniarbeig has been charged with 12 counts of burglary following an investigation by the Guardia civil. Numerous forced entries with exactly the same pattern of entry led the Guardia to conduct a lengthy investigation.
