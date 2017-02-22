Princess acquitted as husband sentenced to jail

King Felipe’s sister Princess Cristina, the first member of Spain’s royal family to stand trial in modern history, has been acquitted of charges of tax fraud. However, the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands last Friday ordered her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, to be jailed for six years and three months at the end of a lengthy corruption investigation known as the Nóos case.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper