Adele’s Grammy jinx

Poor old Adele just can’t catch a break at the Grammys. Sure, the super talented chanteuse quite rightly picked up a huge clutch of awards at last Sunday’s bash in Los Angeles, but for the second year running there were problems with her singing. At the 2016 awards ceremony sound issues derailed her performance as microphones fell onto piano strings.

This year, she went a little off-key as she reached the first chorus of Fastlove, a song she was singing as a tribute to the late George Michael. Well, mistakes are always going to happen when artists perform live. I’d much rather they play and sing for real, warts and all than lip sync to backing tracks. In any case, Adele fought back tears, started again and delivered a superlative rendition, receiving a standing ovation. However, conscious of her run of bad luck, she should politely decline if she is invited to perform next year, less she get electrocuted by a microphone, flattened by a falling stage light or falls victim to some other mishap.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper