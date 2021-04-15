Pfizer’s ‘shot in the arm’ for inoculation campaign

Spain and other European countries suffered a setback and a boost for their vaccination campaigns against Covid-19 this week.

The news that the single-dose Janssen jab had been ‘paused’ in the United States after reports of rare blood clotting (six cases in more than 6.8 million vaccinations) led EU countries to do the same.

However, on Wednesday president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen revealed that 50 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be delivered in the second quarter of this year – starting this month – with five million of these destined for Spain.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com