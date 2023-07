A 10-strong team of ‘environmental controllers’ has started work in Torrevieja.

Councillor for rubbish collection and waste, María José Ruiz explained that their principal task will be to prevent fly-tipping.

The workers are carrying out patrols on electric motorbikes around the municipality, she said.

The councillor reminded anyone who is caught illegally dumping rubbish can be fined up to €750.

