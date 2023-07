A forest fire which broke out on the slopes of the Montgó mountain in Denia yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon at around 16.30 was deemed to be ‘under control’ by the 112 emergency centre HQ in Valencia last night.

The fire started when a van burst into flames on the CV-736 road which links Denia and Jávea.

Five aircraft fought the blaze which burned less than one hectare of land before the flames were put out.

Fire crews are damping down in the area.

