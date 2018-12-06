Two kings celebrate 40th anniversary of Spanish Constitution

A unique moment in history was snapped yesterday (Thursday) when two Spanish kings stood together (reigning King Felipe VI and his father King Juan Carlos I) to jointly preside over the official celebrations of the 40th anniversary of the Spanish 1978 Constitution in Madrid.

They were joined by Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia, the Infanta Leonor and Sofia, the current PM Pedro Sánchez and all his living predecessors including Mariano Rajoy. Photo EFE

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper