Splurge to save rubbish service

0
22

Over €2.5 million is to be invested to improve Orihuela’s beleaguered municipal rubbish collection and street cleaning service, the most since it was taken over by the council in 2012.

The spending from reassigned surplus funds is due to be approved at the full council meeting tomorrow (Thursday), with the councillor responsible, Rocio Ortuño calling on all parties to support it.

She said the service has been suffering from a shortage of machinery, containers and personnel for 11 years.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.