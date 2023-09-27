Splurge to save rubbish service

Over €2.5 million is to be invested to improve Orihuela’s beleaguered municipal rubbish collection and street cleaning service, the most since it was taken over by the council in 2012.

The spending from reassigned surplus funds is due to be approved at the full council meeting tomorrow (Thursday), with the councillor responsible, Rocio Ortuño calling on all parties to support it.

She said the service has been suffering from a shortage of machinery, containers and personnel for 11 years.

