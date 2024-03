A second runway at Alicante-Elche airport is ‘not necessary in the short or medium term’, according to the national government.

The statement came in reply to a parliamentary question posed by Partido Popular (PP) deputy, Agustín Almodóbar.

It notes that the airport ‘currently has infrastructure with sufficient capacity – and competitive prices – which allow for the efficient operation of airlines’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News