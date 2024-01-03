Residents evacuated in Jávea wildfire

A total of 120 people were evacuated from their homes in Jávea yesterday evening (Tuesday) when a wildfire broke out in a wooded area close to Tosalet urbanisation.

The regional emergency services headquarters in Valencia reported that there were ‘several seats’ to the fire.

Firefighters were aided by local police, Protección Civil and volunteers from Balcón al Mar.

According to the Valencia HQ, the fire was stabilised by 20.23 and under control by 23.11.

The town hall reported that firefighters would remain at the site this morning in order to prevent any possible spread or reignition.

