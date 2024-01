A bore well in Jalón has been discovered, reconditioned and hooked up to the mains, giving the Vall de Pop village its very own source of water for the first time.

Utilities councillor Gerard Fullana said: “This is one of the most important pieces of news for the future of our village, since it allows us to ensure normality in supply in the medium and long term, as well as cutting the cost of buying water from other towns’ sources.”

