A total of 12 young ospreys are being introduced into the Pego-Oliva natural park as part of an ongoing project to bring this emblematic bird back to Alicante province.

The chicks have come from the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation in Scotland.

One of the main objectives is to create a population of ospreys in Alicante which can connect with the ‘isolated’ population of the bird in the Balearic Islands and the ‘incipient’ one in Andalucía.

