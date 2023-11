More town halls in Alicante province are signalling their intention to put up local taxes.

Benidorm council has approved an increase of around 70% in the rubbish bill, and a hike of 23% in the property tax (IBI) rate.

The opposition PP in Dolores says the council is planning to increase the IBI rate by 50%.

Jávea council says it is too soon to say, but is not planning an IBI rise.

