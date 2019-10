Supreme Court judges have sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between nine and 13 years in prison for sedition and misuse of public funds.

Former vice-president of Cataluña Oriol Junqueras was handed the longest sentence of 13 years.

Protests are currently taking place around the region following the announcement of the jail terms this morning.

Many demonstrators are heading to Barcelona airport to cause disruption.

