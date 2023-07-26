Inheritance tax to be slashed

New Valencia president Carlos Mazón has set the wheels in motion to effectively abolish the tax on inheritances and donations.

The first session of the new regional parliament authorised the treasury, economy and public administration department to start drawing up a draft modification to the 1997 law which regulates the regional part of taxes.

This will enable a reduction of up to 99% to be applied to the tax on inheritances and donations, announced Sr Mazón

