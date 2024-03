The government has signed deals with 10 regional governments to ‘reform or construct’ 3,236 social homes in 88 municipalities around the country.

In Valencia region the initiative will allow 685 properties to be built that will be available for low-cost rents – in Alicante province, Benidorm, Jávea and Villajoyosa have been chosen, with none for the south of the province.

