Catalan day of defiance

DESPITE specific orders from Madrid for police to seize ballot boxes and close poll stations in Cataluña on Sunday, the nationalist government insists the referendum will go ahead – and that it will proclaim independence from Spain within two days if the ‘Yes’ vote wins.

On Wednesday, the Catalan Supreme Court ordered all police forces – National Police, Guardia Civil and regional police (Mossos d’Esquadra) – to ‘impede the use’ of public offices as polling stations in the illegal referendum.

