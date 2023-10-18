Dates given for new wave of port works

Torrevieja town hall’s contribution to the project to completely remodel the port area – which will see the council invest €12.5 million – will get underway before the end of the year, according to mayor Eduardo Dolón.

Sr Dolón explained on Tuesday that the local authority is responsible for the works to improve road access to the new leisure facilities and harbour zone.

This will see a roundabout constructed in front of the Plaza Waldo Calero fountain, at the junction of Calle María Parodi and Paseo de la Libertad.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News