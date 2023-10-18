Law laid down for scooter users

Local police in Jávea have started a campaign to inform electric scooters riders of the rules and regulations they have to follow, including wearing a helmet and having civil liability insurance.

Councillor for citizens’ safety and mobility, Juan Ortolá said: “There are many users of these types of vehicles who obey the norms established by the national traffic department (DGT), but some of them still do not know them.

“That is why the local police have started this information campaign.”

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News