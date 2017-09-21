Costa to escape Ryanair chaos

ALTHOUGH passengers using Alicante-Elche airport have suffered cancellations in the last week, Ryanair stated that its move to axe 2,100 flights from now until the end of October will not affect south-east Spain.

The low-cost airline has finally published a complete list of all the scheduled flights that have been withdrawn.

Ryanair said that ‘all 315,000 customers’ have received emails ‘advising them of their flight changes and offering alternative flights, refunds and EU261 notices’.

