Mayors fined over market flood that killed two Britons

THE two former mayors of Finestrat have been fined over the death of two Britons killed in La Cala market flash flood disaster almost six years ago.

The two ex-mayors were fined just €10 each for an 18 month period – which works out to less than €5,500.

The trial, which took place on Monday morning, dates back to the tragic death of two British pensioners – Kenneth and Mary Hall in October 2011, who were swept away during flash floods at the street market in La Cala Finestrat.

