Heads of State laid ‘the strategic foundations for the future of the EU and addressed its enlargement’ at the informal summit held in Granada on Friday.

“We need to work together to become less dependent and more autonomous, to be masters of our destiny,” said acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The meeting saw ‘advances on a common policy on migration and asylum, the redesigning of industrial and commercial policy’, and the war in Ukraine.

