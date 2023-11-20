Beach bars set to return for Easter

The tender for the contract to manage beach bars and services in Orihuela has been published, after a summer without them which frustrated many residents and tourists.

Mayor Pepe Vegara said the contracts and coast departments have managed to achieve that most of the beach bars will be open for Easter.

Councillor for the coast Manuel Mestre admitted they have received complaints demanding that the services be put back on and assured the local government has kept its promise because this is a very important matter for the coast.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News