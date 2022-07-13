Liberty Seguros holds its Expatriates Convention in Málaga with a focus on digitalisation

Under the slogan “Future is Now”, Liberty Seguros held its Annual Expatriates Convention in which it brought together over fifty intermediaries and partners.

Liberty Seguros took advantage of the space to reinforce its commitment to digitalisation and technology, and to reiterate its long-term commitment to intermediaries – its main partners.

During the convention, Liberty presented the ‘Prestige Award’ in the Expatriates category to the Paul Cunningham Nurses Foundation.

Under the slogan “Future is Now”, Liberty Seguros held its Expatriates Intermediaries Convention which saw fifty intermediaries and partners come together for the event. The company, which held its annual National Convention in June, wanted to give the Expatriate sector its own space to share details of its strategy with intermediaries-attendees and sought to highlight the need to lead the transformation of the insurance business.

During the conference, which was held on the 7th of this month in Malaga – the first face-to-face meeting following two years of pandemic – Liberty announced the comprehensive and technological overhaul that it has been developing for the past two years to completely transform its structures, processes, and ways of working in order to establish a more competitive and sustainable long-term model.

The meeting was attended by Jesús Núñez, Executive Sales and Distribution Leader for Europe Markets; Daniel Moreno, Spain Distribution and WEM Partners Director, and Rafael Nadales, Director of Expatriates of Liberty Seguros. They were accompanied by additional partners and collaborators, such as Carglass and Asitur; José Luis Medel, CEO of Confluence Group Insurance Brokerage, who shared the success story of the digitalisation that was carried out by his company; and Vanessa Álvarez, Director at creative marketing agency PLC Spain who clarified the current situation of the expatriate market and the digital transformation that the international media are experiencing in Spain.

As explain by Jesús Núñez: “The adoption of new technologies and the acquisition of digital competencies are key to continuing to provide value to an increasingly demanding and digital customer. For Liberty, it is a priority to accompany intermediaries in their transformation and to ensure we provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed in a future that is already here”.

In turn, Daniel Moreno underlined the key role of intermediaries in insurance distribution. According to Daniel, “intermediaries are essential so that we can develop and offer personalised products to our customers in order to ensure they only pay for what they really need. This is a role that is even more relevant when dealing with expatriate customers with specific insurance and advice needs”.

The expatriate customer segment is very important to Liberty Seguros, which is a market leader with more than 200,000 customers in Spain for home, car, multi-risk and life insurance.

Expatriates Prestige Award

During the meeting, Liberty also presented the ‘Prestige Award’ in the Expatriates category to the Paul Cunningham Nurses Foundation (founded and chaired by Jenny Cunningham) for its work supporting terminally ill people with home help from both specialist nursing staff and other resources to help both patients and their families.

About Liberty Seguros

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today Liberty Mutual is the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2021 gross written premium. They employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world.

Liberty Seguros is Liberty Mutual Group’s largest operation outside the US, which operates in Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and Northern Ireland under one legal structure. These four markets follow different lines of business, principally Car, followed by Home, Life and Personal Lines, and strives to always deliver best experience to customers, intermediaries, and employees.

It boasts an efficient and solid multi-channel business structure that operates through Intermediaries and Partners, as well as direct channels (telephone and digital) to distribute products of different brands: Liberty Seguros, Genesis and Regal in Portugal and Spain; and Liberty Insurance in Ireland. Liberty Seguros has been operating in Spain since 2001, in Portugal since 2003 and in Ireland since 2011.

With the aim of improving the experience of customers and intermediaries, the insurer has united these businesses to focus its efforts on the development of its digital capabilities and innovation across its products and services. All this, with a focus on people from an open and diverse perspective, backed up with responsibility, continual improvement, and simpleness. Pursuing one global purpose: “We exist to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow”.