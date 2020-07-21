Investing… is it all about timing?

Market timing is an expression often used within the world of investing. Buying into an investment at its lowest point and selling at its highest = getting the timing of the markets right.

With the recent Covid-19 pandemic dominating the news and volatility on the world stocks, it certainly created opportunity for investors to buy stocks at a ‘discounted’ rate, but is ‘market timing’ just a piece of jargon or does it hold the key to long term financial gain?

We meet so many investors here in Spain, they might hold a QROPs, SIPP or a Spanish Compliant Investment bond from providers like Quilter International, Prudential, Lombard, SEB, STM etc, but they all have these same questions…

So how do we know when a market it at the top or the bottom? Well we don’t, it’s something that we have to anticipate and it’s that word ‘anticipate’ which gives us our first problem when trying to time the markets. I often come across cases where the investor (or financial adviser) had instructed the sale of an investment during or after a fall. What they are doing is the equivalent of driving whilst looking in the rear-view mirror. You need to look out of the windscreen in order to have the best chance of driving safely. The trouble with doing that in terms of the stock market is that the visibility is often so poor, it feels like driving in fog.

This approach to investing is pointless, in order to successfully implement such market timing strategies, you not only have to be able to predict events — interest rate rises, wars, oil price shocks, the impact of the coronavirus, the outcome of elections and referendums — you also need to know what the market was expecting and how it will react and get your timing right. Tricky.

There are quite long periods when the market falls and takes a long time to regain previous highs. How shall we judge whether you should try to take advantage of this?

Take the market (in this case the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index — the Dow) from 1970-2020. This is a period of 50 years which spans inflationary and deflationary cycles and which has seen several crises and crashes as well as bull markets. It seems like a long and fair sample period.

Imagine that over this 50 year period there were two competing investment strategies.

Strategy number one (let’s call this ‘The Consistent’ method). It is where an investor continues to invest an equal amount every trading day throughout the 50 year period irrespective of market conditions (this is a common approach when making regular contributions into a pension, Isa or regular savings plan).

The other strategy (let’s call this Stop/Start) requires enough foresight for the investor to invest the same amount daily, but to stop investing when the market turns down and save the cash, to then invest that cash when the market hits its low point, also referred to as an ‘absolute bottom buying strategy’).

Over the 50-year period, the second strategy would have produced returns 22 per cent higher than the first. It sounds impressive — perhaps a little less so when you break it down to an 0.4 per cent outperformance per year. But think of the time, effort, cost and risk you would have to spend monitoring markets to get those calls just right.

In reality, attempts to implement the second strategy will almost certainly cause harm to your net worth as nobody has perfect foresight. In your desire to time the markets, you will stop investing, or worse, sell and take money out when you expect the market to go down, and instead it goes up.

Think back to Brexit and Trump’s election. We were told by most commentators that they would not happen, but if they did, the markets would plunge. Not only were they wrong about the events, but they were also wrong about the market’s reaction to those events. The markets subsequently soared.

The key to long term financial growth is not to outsmart the markets, it’s about putting together an investment strategy using a diverse range of funds, that have a strong track record and collectively will provide you with a portfolio that will grow over the medium to long term.

