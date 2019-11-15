Visitors find hidden gem

VIOLIN music and poetry filled the British International Cemetery in Valencia last week when members of the Cañada Blanch cultural foundation visited.

The visit last Saturday (November 9) was organised by Aire Libre, a Valencia-based group supported by the foundation, which organises visits to gardens throughout the city as well as talks to raise interest in all things botanical.

Having recently opened their gates for All Saints’ Day, cemetery trustees were delighted to welcome more visitors as they continue to try and raise money for the chapel roof repair fund.

On entering the cemetery, the main feeling was one of having discovered a hidden gem.

