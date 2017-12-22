A major new property development in Fuengirola by Urbania International will see a total investment of €250 million over four years and the creation of 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. Local mayor Ana Mula was on hand to officially launch Higuerón West 217, designed by British firm Broadway Malyan, in the town’s Higuerón Capellanía zone. Phase one of the development will see the construction of 76 luxury apartments, and overall the project will include around 1,000 homes and 100,000 square metres of green space.