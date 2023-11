For the first time at the excavation of La Alcudia in Elche, it is possible to walk along Roman streets between the facades of fifth century houses, announced the co-director of the Domus project, Sonia Gutiérrez Lloret.

A team of 15 people has been working hard at the site throughout October.

The results of their dedication include the discovery of a crossroads between a ‘cardo’ (north-south oriented street) and a ‘decumano’ (east-west oriented street).

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News