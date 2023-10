The Valencia government is stepping up its tourism campaign in the UK – now targeting advertising at potential visitors.

In a press release, the tourism department noted that they were looking to ‘seduce’ the British public.

A total of €600,000 is being spent on bus and taxi ads – and publicity in newspapers including The Telegraph, Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Sunday Times, as well as an ‘important online campaign’.

Full report in next Friday’s Costa Blanca News