Excavations of ancient Iberian remains at La Alcudia in Elche have found earthquake resistant elements in the wall of the settlement, Alicante university (UA) reports.

Throughout September, a team has been working in the sector of the site where the bust known as the Dama de Elche was discovered in 1897, in order to learn more about the earliest Iberian phases.

