Benidorm will be the site of Spain’s new €130 million ‘vanguard centre for digital tourism’, announced Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in a visit to the resort at the weekend.

Regional president Ximo Puig reminded that he had called for the new centre to be awarded to Benidorm.

The move forms part of the national government’s strategy to decentralise important institutions so that jobs, power and capital are not just based in Madrid.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News