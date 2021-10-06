Subsidising renewable energy systems

Solar panels on the roof of a modern building - photography

From the end of this month, regional government subsidies can be applied for to install systems that use energy from renewable sources.

These are available for businesses to generate electricity for their own use; while homes and businesses can qualify for subsidies for systems to power heating, air-conditioning and/or hot water, and for energy storage systems (i.e. batteries) if they already have a renewable electricity generation system.

