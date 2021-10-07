Region is ‘ready’ to take over Torrevieja healthcare

Regional councillor for health Ana Barceló said on Wednesday that they were ‘ready’ to take over Torrevieja hospital when the concession of private healthcare contractor Ribera Salud expires on October 15.

Her intervention came after Ribera Salud announced at the weekend that 17 of their specialist doctors and heads of service had indicated that they would leave their posts.

Sr Barceló countered with the revelation that 6,000 healthcare professionals have submitted their CVs for any jobs which are offered at Torrevieja hospital and the wider health department.

