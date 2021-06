Answering questions from Costa Blanca News this week, the regional health authority stated that they are still aiming to give people in the 60 to 69 age bracket their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine within the stipulated 12-week timeframe.

This follows reports that people would have to wait 16 weeks between shots of the so-called Oxford vaccine.

