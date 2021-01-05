New measures for the Valencia region

0
1367

The regional government is bringing in stricter measures to clamp down on the spread of Covid-19.

Regional president Ximo Puig has just announced that bars and restaurants will have to close at 17.00

The night-time curfew has been brought forward to 22.00.

The regional border will remain closed until January 31.

The measures will come into force on Thursday (January 7).

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleRecord low for forest fires

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.