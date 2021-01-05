New measures for the Valencia region

The regional government is bringing in stricter measures to clamp down on the spread of Covid-19.

Regional president Ximo Puig has just announced that bars and restaurants will have to close at 17.00

The night-time curfew has been brought forward to 22.00.

The regional border will remain closed until January 31.

The measures will come into force on Thursday (January 7).

