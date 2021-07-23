Moraira

July 19

Dear Sir,

65,000 at Wembley for the Euro final, slobbering over each other when England scored, 15,000 packed into Wimbledon Centre Court to see Djokovic win yet again, 300,000 at Silverstone last weekend for the British Grand Prix. Fully vaccinated Brits able to travel to Spain and return to UK without quarantining.

I am a fully vaccinated Brit, with the certificate to prove it, living in Spain. If I want to go to UK to visit my family, whom I haven’t seen in over a year. I have to quarantine for 10 days. Why? Allegedly Britain does not have the technology to ‘read’ the EU vaccination certificates!

What a load of rubbish. Britain is one of the most technologically advanced nations on Earth.

As far as I am concerned it’s a case of BoJo cynically taking the opportunity to penalise Brits who have had the temerity to choose to live in the EU,

Yours

Sue McNae