Town within a town’ for Torrevieja

Commenting on this headline on the Costa Blanca News Facebook page this week, residents vented their anger about the construction project in Torrevieja (see the news story on p10)

Juan Gomez Banderas

The last thing the Spanish Costas needs is more houses. Like in some areas of Málaga, they build all the way up green belt and mountains. Total disaster

Jan Spencer

Seems daft when there are so many unfinished properties.

Susan Owen

They need to finish the ones already under construction. Some have been like that for years. Sell the empty ones first. Madness.

Ben Smith

It will be just like all the other ghost towns. Why don’t they redevelop what has already been built and won’t sell?