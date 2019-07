July 12

Dear Costa Blanca News,

Are you aware that the whole of the Urology Department, over the last few months have resigned?

I have been told that for as much as a month there were no consultant urologists in the hospital. Like me, there will be a number of patients waiting for essential surgery or other treatments.

Two years ago, I had kidney cancer and I was successfully operated on by an excellent young surgeon, so I had nothing but praise for the hospital.

Regards,

Michael J Sheridan