Haulage company praise

Castalla

June 1, 2017

In this day and age of average or poor service, it is good to be able to recommend SG Haulage who advertise in this paper. I wanted a Saab estate car taken back to the UK from Castalla near Alicante. They gave me a price and organised a suitable date and time. The truck was at the meeting point near my home on time and without any hassle loaded up, then transported the car back to their depot near Lincoln. Also, they had no problem with me not collecting the vehicle for three weeks, without further charges.

I duly arrived from Scotland at their depot with a trailer. They jump-started the car, helped me load it on and tied it down; at no extra cost. I was most impressed. If anyone is thinking of transporting a car, motorhome, van or boat, from Spain to the UK or vice versa, contact them. You won’t be disappointed.

Ian Smith