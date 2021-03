Tenants of a €2,000-a-month Costa Blanca villa shared their home with a secret marijuana plantation – allegedly using the income from drugs to fund their lifestyle.

Their spacious three-storey home, with gardens and a private pool, was located on a central urbanisation in Calpe.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com