Covid hope after Black Tuesday

Active cases of Covid-19 in the Valencia region rose nearly 20-fold in the last six weeks to reach 5,866 on Wednesday (September 2), according to the regional health department.

Tuesday saw the worst day yet for new cases in the region, with 902 reported in the previous 24 hours.

However, Wednesday brought more hopeful figures with the health authority confirming 463 new cases and 593 recoveries from the virus.

